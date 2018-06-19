Famous Romanian watermelons may reach supermarkets in Sweden

The red watermelons produced in the Romanian town of Dabuleni, in Dolj county, may reach supermarkets in Sweden if the talks between a local cooperative and a Swedish buyer are successful, Mediafax reported.

The buyer is only interested in a certain type of melon, of medium size (four to six kilos), according to a spokesperson for the Dabuleni City Hall.

Dabuleni, a town of some 14,000 in Southern Romania, has become famous for its melons all over the country. Most of the melons produced here reach markets in Bucharest.

