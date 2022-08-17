Romanian university offers influencer, blogger and vlogger courses

The “Dunărea de Jos” (Lower Danube) University in Galați will hold courses aiming to teach students how to be successful influencers, bloggers, and vloggers in the next academic year, a first in Romania.

High school graduates who are “passionate about online communication and want to learn as much as possible about these new jobs” will learn all about the path to internet stardom.

“These modules represent a first in the Romanian university environment and are organized by the Department of continuous training and technological transfer,” says the university in a press release cited by HotNews.

The courses will be taught by people who have already reached a degree of fame in the field. Among them are food blogger Gina Bradea, actor Gabriel Coveșeanu, vlogger Radu Alexandru and journalist and influencer Dan-Cătălin Predescu. They will be joined by other professors from the university's literature department.

The university sees the modules as a way to update an increasingly disconnected curriculum.

“These courses are a first step in adapting our educational contents to the new requirements of the labor market, which is constantly changing,” said Simona Antofi, dean of the Faculty of Literature at the “Dunărea de Jos” university. “It is very important to us to provide students with relevant content to help them start a career in this field,” she added.

The dean also notes that the courses will focus on the practical aspects of the industry. “This is the reason why we turned to trainers who already have experience in this field and are able to provide applied information,” Antofi concludes.

Those wishing to enroll on the new course will have to pay RON 300 (EUR 61) for the 20 hours of courses.

(Photo source: Ammentorp | Dreamstime.com)