Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: One Romanian university present in the top

24 September 2021
For the third consecutive year, the world ranking of universities by graduate employability - QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 - placed the University of Bucharest (UB) in the top 500. UB is the only Romanian university present in the ranking.

“Placing the University of Bucharest in the top 500 worldwide in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 is mainly the result of UB students’ performances,” the university said, according to News.ro. The Romanian university was ranked 191st for the Alumni Outcomes indicator.

Also, the positions obtained for indicators such as Partnerships with employers (201+), Employer-student connections (201+), Graduate employment rate (201+), and Employer reputation (301+) keep the University of Bucharest among the universities with the best performances at the regional level.

According to UB, the ranking published on September 23 analyzes the performance of approximately 800 universities, taking into account the responses of over 75,000 employers and the connections of over 170,000 graduates with employers. Also, the ranking is based on the analysis of over 40,800 diplomas and affiliations of 29,000 high-performing people, as well as over 310,000 partnerships that materialized in the graduates’ insertion on the labour market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Universitatea din Bucuresti)

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

