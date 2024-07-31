According to the results of the latest study by Reveal Marketing Research, the majority of Romanians have planned vacations shorter than 7 days this summer (44%) and prefer to stay in hotels (43%).

The same study shows that 56% of Romanian tourists planned their summer vacation this year during the peak season (July-August), a significantly lower percentage compared to last summer (65%). Meanwhile, 22% chose the May-June period, and 21% chose to plan their vacation in September or later.

Generation Z, aged 18 to 24, largely prefer to plan their vacations in July-August (64%), while mature individuals, aged over 45, are more likely to plan their vacations off-season compared to the rest of the population (27% vs. 21% total sample).

The most recent study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research aimed to learn more about how Romanians planned their summer vacations this year and identify potential changes in their behaviors compared to last year.

The main reasons for choosing the vacation period are the planning of leave days (54%), price (49%), weather conditions (42%), and children's vacations (18%).

Romanian tourists' expectations from this year's summer vacation include total relaxation (70%), quality time spent with family (50%), adventure and exploration (29%), discovering new cultures and places (27%), and participating in various sports and recreational activities (15%).

"This year, we observe a significant increase in the tendency to plan vacations off-season and a heightened sensitivity to extreme weather conditions, such as the red heatwave warning our country is experiencing this year," notes Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

The study's data reveals that half of Romanians (54%) have planned a single vacation for this summer, while 30% intend to have two, and 15% have planned three or more.

Regarding the duration of this year's main vacation, most Romanians mention a period of less than 7 days (44%) or a range of 7-10 days (36%). Among Generation Z representatives, aged 18-24, there is a more pronounced tendency to plan vacations shorter than 7 days (52%). In contrast, those aged 35-44 stand out as those planning longer vacations, with 19% mentioning 11-14 days (vs. 15% total sample) and 12% vacations of more than 14 days (vs. 6% total sample).

Focusing on accommodation preferences, 43% of Romanian tourists have booked a hotel, 31% chose a guesthouse, and 15% opted for an apartment or Airbnb. Depending on age, mature individuals over 55 especially prefer hotels (54%), while those between 45-55 prefer guesthouses (38%).

Reveal Marketing Research is a full-service market research company specializing in marketing research, sociological studies, customer insight, business strategy, and market development.

