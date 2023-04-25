Romania's leading telco Digi carries out EUR 500 mln refinancing

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian telecommunications operator Digi (BVB: DIGI) announced to the investors on April 24 that the RCS&RDS subsidiary concluded on April 21 several credit agreements totalling EUR 500 mln, including a forward loan, a loan line-type loan and several additional facilities for debt refinancing, investments and others.

"The amounts borrowed can be used by the Romanian branch of the Company for debt refinancing, for capital expenditures, investments, for general corporate purposes and for working capital", reads the note to investors.

ING Bank (the Netherlands), BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (Romania), Citibank Europe Dublin – Romanian Branch, Raiffeisen Bank (Romania) and UniCredit (Romania) were principal mandated arrangers.

Digi Communications has RON 3.58 bln (EUR 720 mln) capitalization, and in 2023 the price of its shares increased by 13.65%. For comparison, the main BET index climbed 6.7%.

At the end of 2022, Digi had debts of EUR 1.3 bln, down from EUR 1.4 bln one year earlier.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)