Romanian tech startup Vaunt gearing up for funding round to continue US expansion

30 October 2024

Vaunt, a Romanian startup focused on digitizing residential real estate projects, is expanding into the US market with new additions to its team and new products as it prepares to head in for an initial funding round.

The company has brought on Joe (Shijo) Mathew, co-founder of the rapidly growing US startup OpenReel, as a Strategic Advisor and investor.

OpenReel, which simplifies remote video recording and editing for teams, raised USD 19 million in a Series A round in 2021. As co-founder, Shijo Mathew has a background in scaling and selling companies, building high-performance teams, and revenue growth, Vaunt representatives added. 

Prior to OpenReel, Mathew held leadership roles at Internet Brands (acquired by KKR), where he helped expand the client base to over 30,000. He has also been a consultant for tech companies like SpringCM (acquired by DocuSign) and holds two patents in media recording and storage.

The new addition to the Vaunt team comes as the company is expanding in the US market through Vaunt Market, providing an investment platform and personalized support for real estate transactions. The upcoming funding round will support Vaunt Market’s growth and development, connecting investors with premier properties in Europe and the US.

"I spend several months each year in the US and have observed demand for a service like Vaunt Market among residential investors and family offices seeking asset diversification. To transform Vaunt into a global business, we need strategic guidance from our community of clients, investors, and advisors. Our partnership with Shijo Mathew is a key step in achieving this vision. His experience in scaling organizations and expertise in technology and media will be invaluable as we expand," said Irina Constantin, Vaunt’s CEO and Co-Founder, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

"I’ve known Răzvan and Irina for some time, and their resilience and dedication to building Vaunt independently have always impressed me. They’ve created something truly remarkable, and with Vaunt Market, they’re ready to transform the real estate investment ecosystem. I’m thrilled to be part of their journey as they expand into the US market," said Shijo Mathew, Co-Founder of OpenReel. 

Founded in Romania, Vaunt currently serves over 70 clients with real estate projects ranging from 40 to over 1,500 units, representing more than USD 2.1 billion in total property value and over USD 800 million in transactions. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vaunt on Facebook)

