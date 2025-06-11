Romanian national airline company Tarom sells stake in fuel company to BP

Tarom, Romania’s embattled national carrier, announced on Tuesday, June 10, that it has finalized the sale for the 50% stake in the company Romanian Fueling Services S.R.L. The buyer is Air British Petroleum, a division within the global energy giant BP.

The sale is part of Tarom’s Restructuring Plan, which will end in 2026.

Following the decision to grant state aid, the Romanian authorities committed to selling Tarom’s shares in companies which are not part of the core business, namely passenger and cargo air transport operations. Also part of the plan are office closures and aircraft sales.

Tarom held 50% of shares in Romanian Fueling Services S.R.L., while BP held the remaining 50%. Air British Petroleum also held pre-emption rights to buy Tarom’s shares, and activated the clause as part of the purchase.

The sale-purchase agreement was signed on March 26, 2025.

“Over the years, having Air BP as a partner, one of the world’s largest aviation fuel suppliers, has been a factor of balance and stability. We are delighted to have successfully completed an important transaction together with them,” said Tarom general director, Costin Iordache, cited by Agerpres.

The Romanian National Air Transport Company Tarom was established in 1954 and operates under the authority of the Ministry of Transport, being a member of the SkyTeam Alliance since June 25, 2010. It owns a fleet of 14 aircraft and has a portfolio of over 50 destinations operated with its own aircraft or served by its code-share partners.

