Young Romanian tailor wins competition in Italy
12 August 2019
Young Romanian tailor Vlăduț Mihail Motau has won the first place in the Ago e Filo d’Oro (Golden Needle and Thread) competition organized by the World Federation of Master Tailors, Digi24.ro reported.

The competition was held in Verona, Italy, at the Gran Guardia Palace, last week.

Vlăduț Motau lives in Torino and has learned the trade in the workshop of another Romanian, Daniel Robu, who currently holds an executive position in the leadership of the tailors’ World Committee.

“This is the result of my work so far and it motivates me to go further, to not stop here. I came to Italy to learn the trade, I started off from zero,” Motau told Digi24.ro.

The 38th congress of the World Federation of Master Tailors (WFMT) took place between August 3 and August 8 in Verona. It gathers every two years tailors from all over the world.

Young tailors took part in initiatives such as Creative Tailoring Comparison, Golden Needle and Thread, and for the first time the womenswear bespoke tailoring contest - the Golden Mannequin.

The next congress is scheduled to take place in 2021 in South Korea.

(Photo: Sartoria Robu Facebook Page)

