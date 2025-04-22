Romanian, Swedish poets to take part in translation workshop in Stockholm

Romanian poets Teona Galgoțiu and Radu Nițescu, along with Swedish poets Jonathan Brott and Filip Lindberg, will take part in the 13th edition of the Romanian-Swedish Translation Workshop, to be held between April 23–30 in Stockholm.

The workshop is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Stockholm and the National Book Center (CENNAC) in partnership with the Swedish Writers’ Union (Författarförbundet). It is meant to create the premises for communication and intercultural dialogue between young Romanian and Swedish writers, facilitating the creation of lasting connections between artists and institutions from Romania and Sweden for collaboration and the exchange of best practices.

Participants will work together for a week to translate each other’s poems, and on April 29, ICR Stockholm will host an event at its headquarters, during which the poets will read their poems in the original and in translation. The reading will be followed by a discussion with the four invited poets, moderated by Swedish poet Ellen Nordmark.

The translation workshop has, over time, become one of the main platforms for promoting Romanian poets in Sweden and Swedish poets in Romania. Among the participants in previous editions of the workshop are Svetlana Cârstean, Alina Purcaru, George State, Ioana Vintilă, Jonas Gren, David Zimmerman, and Hanna Nordenhök. The poems translated during previous editions have been published in prestigious literary journals in both Romania and Sweden, such as Poesis Internațional and Lyrikvännen.

Teona Galgoțiu, 27, is a film director, writer, and cultural manager. Her short films have been screened at international festivals such as the Jihlava International Film Festival, BIEFF, and Eastwards Prospectus, and her texts have been published in several anthologies and online publications. Since 2014, she has organized the Super Festival and is the founder of Gura Mare, a platform that explores poetry through interdisciplinary projects.

Radu Nițescu, 33, is a Romanian poet who has collaborated with literary magazines such as “Poesis Internațional” and “Zona nouă,” where he published his own poems and translations of contemporary poetry. Nițescu was named Young Writer of the Year 2020 for his volume "Satao."

(Photo source: press release)