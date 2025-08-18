Romanian Street Art Map highlights murals and public art nationwide

A new interactive map is bringing Romania’s street art scene into focus, documenting murals and urban art interventions across major cities and smaller towns. The Romanian Street Art Map highlights works from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Sibiu, Constanța, Brașov, Craiova, Ploiești, Bacău, Reșița, and even seaside destinations such as Vama Veche, offering both locals and tourists an alternative way to explore Romania’s urban culture.

The new map features a wide range of artworks, from large-scale murals to subtle, hidden interventions, many created as part of well-known festivals such as FISART Timișoara, SISAF Sibiu, Artown Ploiești, and Bridge Delivery Iași.

Other projects, including Street Art București, Un-hidden Romania, and RegenerARTE Iași, have also contributed to shaping this growing cultural movement by encouraging artists to reclaim public space and foster dialogue within local communities, according to the press release.

Romanian artists featured on the map include Pisica Pătrată, Dan Perjovschi, Robert Obert, Maria Bălan, Ortaku, Harcea Pacea, Delia Cîrstea, Sweet Damage Crew, and many others who define the country’s contemporary street art scene. Their work is shown alongside international names such as Vhils from Portugal, Farid Rueda from Mexico, Okudart from Spain, Bona Berlin from Germany, and artists from Serbia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada, and the UK.

Initiators say the diversity on display reflects both the dynamism of the Romanian scene and its strong connections to the global street art community.

The Romanian Street Art Map can be explored online here.

The multi-annual cultural program Romanian Street Art is produced by Save or Cancel (Cristina Popa, Andrei Racovițan) through feeder.ro and is co-financed by AFCN.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)