The tech startups YellowGrid, WiseWatts and Procesio won CleanTech Corporate Hackathon 2025, the first event dedicated to innovators, startups and scaleups creating AI-based technologies and solutions for sustainable energy in South East Europe.

YellowGrid, the team that won first place and the EUR 5,000 prize, is composed of Cătălin Stăncel, Sergiu Mureșan, Andrei Antohie and Cristian Cioabă. They proposed an intelligent energy management system that allows prosumers to monitor and manage their own production and trade surplus energy based on real-time market prices.

“This initiative is essential to support innovation in renewable energy and accelerate the transition towards a more decentralized and sustainable energy system,” said Cătălin Stăncel.

Second place, along with the EUR 3,000 prize, went to WiseWatts, made up of Mihaly Tordai and Mihai Sturza. The company produces a co-pilot based on Artificial Intelligence that functions as a “digital peer” available 24/7 to optimize energy consumption and integrate green sources.

Third place, along with EUR 2,000, was won by the Procesio team, composed of Mihai Dârzan, Marian Voicu, Cuore Nica, Răzvan Țimboiu and Nicolae Irimia. They presented a business process automation technology and a DiligenticAI, a product made for extracting data from documents using Large Language Models. The two products form an automation ecosystem that extracts, structures and summarizes information from any unstructured data source. The result is a reduction in working time of up to 70% and a minimization of operational and compliance errors.

The CleanTech Hackathon took place between May 23 - 24 at ENERGY EXPO 2025 and was organized by Techcelerator, the longest-running high-tech accelerator in Romania, together with ENERGY EXPO, Ascendis, Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA) with the support of the Ministry of Energy and PPC Romania.

Around 130 people registered to create 30 solutions as part of the hackathon, and 14 teams moved on to the final. Overall, the winners received prizes worth EUR 22,000, of which EUR 10,000 in cash and EUR 12,000 in development resources.

The teams that received honorable mention are SoftwareMedia, HexErgy (Italy), Reshape Digital, INCAS, Voltlink.

(Photo source: press release)