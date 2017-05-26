Romanian singer collaborates with French Ambassador for new song

François Saint-Paul, France’s ambassador to Romania, and Romanian singer Keo will release a song together next week, the collaboration having a charitable purpose.

Keo and the French ambassador, who is also a pianist, composed the music for the new song, which is called Soarele pe cer (The sun in the sky).

Both the song and the video will be released on May 31, at an event taking place at the French Embassy in Bucharest, reports local News.ro.

The revenues from the broadcasting rights of the song and video will be donated to the Valentina Association, which supports children and families from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“In Romania, June 1 is Children’s Day. This song is for all those who want to enjoy this celebration,” said ambassador Saint-Paul.

According to a statement from the French Embassy, this special collaboration comes from the desire to convey a unique emotion and a powerful message about the inexorable passage of time, but also about hopes and dreams.

The song’s official video, which was directed by Romanian Mihai Laz, was filmed at the French Embassy.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com