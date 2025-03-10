Romania’s Andrei Rareș Toader wins shot put gold at 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships

Romanian athlete Andrei Rareș Toader secured the gold medal in the men's shot put event at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday, March 9.

Toader achieved a personal best and set a new national record with a throw of 21.27 meters, surpassing his previous record of 21.21 meters set in Ostrava just a month earlier, local news agency Agerpres reported.

The silver medal went to Sweden's Wictor Petersson, who threw 21.04 meters, while Czech athlete Tomas Stanek claimed bronze with a throw of 20.75 meters.

Romania concluded the indoor championships in Apeldoorn with two medals: one gold from Toader in shot put and one silver from Diana Ana Maria Ion in triple jump.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Federația Română de Atletism - oficial)