SeedBlink, a Romanian company founded in early 2020, which created a co-investment platform for technology startups, has been included in a global top 250 fintech companies list by CNBC and Statista.

The company is in the "Alternative Finance" category, along with Kickstarter, Fundbox, Crowdcube, Oak North, Patreon, PeerBerry, Republic, and SunFinance.

According to the CNBC and Statista ranking, the “category includes crowdfunding platforms that help businesses raise capital either by selling shares or offering rewards to supporters. It also includes non-banking lending institutions that provide capital to companies and platforms that facilitate personal loans funded by private or institutional investors through online platforms, as an alternative to traditional lending.”

"I am thrilled to share that SeedBlink has been included in the top 250 global fintech companies for 2024, as announced today by CNBC and Statista. This remarkable achievement is a testament to our extraordinary team, our shareholders, and, of course, our community of investors, as well as the innovative startups we have collaborated with over the past four years," commented Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder of SeedBlink.

The ranking does not provide a classification of the 250 companies based on criteria such as revenue, attracted funding, or the most recent valuation. All companies in each category are listed in alphabetical order.

Companies must register on a platform to be considered for the ranking.

(Photo source: Seedblink)