Romanian retail company Horeca Trading Distribution targets a turnover of EUR 1.5 mln and expansion into the Greece and Poland markets in 2025

Horeca Trading Distribution (HTD Shop), a key player in the retail and distribution market, targets EUR 1.5 million mln in revenue for 2025, an increase of about 60% compared to the 950,000 euros reached in 2024. At the same time, the company strengthens its presence on the markets of Bulgaria and Hungary and expands to Greece and Poland via marketplaces.

With a diverse portfolio of cleaning products, household items, sanitary supplies, and stationery, HTD Shop serves a significant number of clients in industries such as the medical field, beauty salons, offices, kindergartens, churches, car services, hotels and restaurants. The average shopping cart value of recurring customers is approximately 800 RON.

About 45% of the products come from local producers, while the rest are imported from countries such as Italy, Turkey, and Germany.

“With nearly 10 years of presence in the local market, we started with a product portfolio tailored to the HoReCa industry under the Horeca Trading Distribution brand. However, the Covid-19 pandemic determined us to expand our portfolio, as it brought the entire hospitality sector to a standstill. Today, we mainly cater to small and medium-sized businesses at the local level, but in recent years we’ve also reached players in the Bulgarian and Hungarian markets through online marketplaces. Soon, we’ll use the same approach to expand to Poland and Greece. These changes have also driven a rebranding process, and as of this year, we have become HTD Shop”, stated Irina Zamfir, founder of HTD Shop.

HTD Shop aims to become an integrated platform where companies can find all essential products in one place.

“Our vision is to become the primary and trusted supplier for all non-food business’ needs, from small to large corporations. We aim to streamline the entire purchasing process and we are constantly investing in digitalization and technology. This year, we’ve allocated about 15% of our revenue, more precisely 225,000 euros, for investments in automation and AI-based systems. Additionally, we remain flexible to our clients' needs and constantly diversify our product range based on their feedback,” added Irina Zamfir.

With a clearer vision and mission, following the rebranding process, HTD Shop consolidates its position as a key player and reliable partner for companies in various industries and pursues horizontal growth. Focused on innovation and efficiency, HTD Shop is ready to respond to market challenges and provide complete solutions for its European clients. The company is based on values such as innovation, collaboration and sustainability while ensuring a human, efficient, and transparent relationship with every client.

About HTD Shop

Founded in 2016 by Romanian entrepreneur Irina Zamfir, who has earned over 10 awards in business and entrepreneurship events over the years, HTD Shop began as Horeca Trading Distribution, specializing in door-to-door product sales for the HoReCa industry. In 2020, the company diversified its portfolio to include cleaning products, household items, sanitary supplies, and stationery for businesses across multiple industries. This year, the company underwent a rebranding process and became HTD Shop.

Focusing on digitalization, innovation and flexibility, HTD Shop offers efficient and customized solutions through its online platforms. The company continues to expand its international presence, being active in Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Poland.

*This is a Press release.