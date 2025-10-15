Two Romanian productions on shortlist for 2026 European Film Academy Awards

The European Film Academy revealed the list of candidates for the 2026 awards on Tuesday, October 14, presenting the feature films, documentaries, and animated films that qualify for next year’s event, which will take place in Berlin on January 17. Two of the shortlisted productions are from Romania.

The shortlist includes 44 feature films, 15 documentary films, and 8 animated feature films. A total of 34 European countries, both EU and non-EU, are represented, according to the press release.

Romania is represented on the shortlist for the 2026 European Film Academy Awards through the documentary "Twst / Things We Said Today," directed by Andrei Ujică, and the feature film "Milk Teeth" (Dinţi de lapte) by Mihai Mincan.

Two other films, "Two Prosecutors” and “I Only Rest in the Storm,” were also shot and produced in Romania.

Alongside Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or-winning film at Cannes, “It Was Just an Accident” (and the Cannes winners “Sentimental Value”, “Sound of Falling”, “Sirat”, and “Pillion”), the shortlist includes several of this year’s festival favorites, such as “Dreams”, the Berlin Festival winner directed by Dag Johan Haugerud; “La Grazia”, the opening film of the Venice Festival, directed by Paolo Sorrentino; and “Father”, the Zurich Festival winner directed by Tereza Nvotová.

“Bugonia” by Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, and “The Voice of Hind Rajab” were also selected.

Many European films nominated for the Oscars are also in the running for the EFA, including those from Norway (“Sentimental Value”), France (“It Was Just an Accident”), Germany (“Sound of Falling”), Switzerland (“Late Shift”), and Belgium (“Young Mothers”).

This year, the European Film Academy has moved the award ceremony to January 17, before the BAFTA (February 22) and Oscar awards (March 2), to play a more significant role in the awards conversation and to ensure that the EFAs are the first event to honor the best European films of the previous year.

The announcement of the Academy Shortlist is the first step in the awarding procedure. In the coming weeks, the 5,400 members of the European Film Academy will watch the shortlisted films and vote for the nominations.

