Justice

Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia gets prison sentence for treason

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandru Pişcan, the Romanian citizen accused by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of espionage on behalf of Russia, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for treason, Agerpres reported. The Bucharest Court of Appeal gave the verdict after Pişcan admitted to his crimes during the trial.

The man was arrested in May and has remained in pre-trial detention since then, with his custody extended multiple times.

According to DIICOT, Alexandru Pişcan began surveilling Romanian and NATO military installations near Tulcea in 2022. He collected classified military information, photographed combat equipment, and monitored troop movements near the border with Ukraine.

The collected data, including photographs, was allegedly sent to diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia gets prison sentence for treason

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandru Pişcan, the Romanian citizen accused by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of espionage on behalf of Russia, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for treason, Agerpres reported. The Bucharest Court of Appeal gave the verdict after Pişcan admitted to his crimes during the trial.

The man was arrested in May and has remained in pre-trial detention since then, with his custody extended multiple times.

According to DIICOT, Alexandru Pişcan began surveilling Romanian and NATO military installations near Tulcea in 2022. He collected classified military information, photographed combat equipment, and monitored troop movements near the border with Ukraine.

The collected data, including photographs, was allegedly sent to diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says
18 December 2024
M&A
Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value
18 December 2024
Energy
Sale of E.ON Romania to Hungary’s MVM is not a done deal, energy minister says
18 December 2024
Macro
Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty
17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access