Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia gets prison sentence for treason

Alexandru Pişcan, the Romanian citizen accused by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of espionage on behalf of Russia, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for treason, Agerpres reported. The Bucharest Court of Appeal gave the verdict after Pişcan admitted to his crimes during the trial.

The man was arrested in May and has remained in pre-trial detention since then, with his custody extended multiple times.

According to DIICOT, Alexandru Pişcan began surveilling Romanian and NATO military installations near Tulcea in 2022. He collected classified military information, photographed combat equipment, and monitored troop movements near the border with Ukraine.

The collected data, including photographs, was allegedly sent to diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)