Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu meets with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday, September 5. During the meeting, Ciolacu highlighted the importance of peace in the Middle East.

The Romanian and Israeli prime ministers discussed economic cooperation projects, focusing on the defense industry, tourism, and Romania's agri-food exports.

"We have dynamic economic collaboration due to concrete projects in the defense and food industries, as well as common interests in cutting-edge sectors such as information technology, communications, and research and development. Romanian and Israeli ministers will discuss the implementation of these projects in detail," stated prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Security in the region was another topic of the meeting. Ciolacu emphasized that Romania will continue to firmly advocate for the release of all hostages and will support the efforts of Israel and other international partners in this regard, including those with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship or Romanian origins.

"Romania is concerned about a potential regional escalation of the conflict. We express our support for Israel's right to self-defense against terrorist threats. At the same time, we underline the importance of respecting international and humanitarian law and the need to protect all civilians. Romania’s efforts are materialized through the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, and the willingness to take in children from the region for treatment in Romanian hospitals," he added.

Marcel Ciolacu also reiterated Romania's position in favor of the two-state solution, based on international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"Romania remains alongside Israel, an important strategic partner for our country in the broader Middle East region [and] firmly condemns the terrorist attacks on Israel and calls on all parties involved to contribute to restoring security and reaching a ceasefire agreement. In this regard, Romania supports the efforts of the U.S. and other external partners in the region to achieve a ceasefire and the release of all hostages from the Gaza Strip," said the Romanian prime minister.

The official visit to Israel continued, with the PM and other ministers in the Romanian delegation meeting several other Israeli officials.

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook)