President: Rights of Romanians in UK are “perfectly protected” under new Brexit agreement

The rights of Romanians in the United Kingdom are perfectly protected under the Brexit agreement, if this were to be adopted in the form discussed on Sunday in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of state in the European Union (EU), said Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis before the meeting.

“Up to this moment, I can say we are happy with the project,” Iohannis said, according to local Hotnews.ro.

He explained that the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has two phases: the withdrawal and the future relations, which will be established after.

“We are now talking about the withdrawal agreement, which is very important, because without it nothing remains set between the EU and UK,” Iohannis said.

The agreement, which was proposed by Britain’s prime minister Theresa May, was adopted by the EU leaders on Sunday. However, it also needs to be voted by the British Parliament.

Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit) is set for March 29, 2019.

(photo source: Presidency.ro)