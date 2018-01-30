Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis issued a harsh message for the ruling PSD-ALDE coalition, asking them to stop the “government hopping” and to take into consideration the signals from Romanians who went to the streets to protests against the changes to the justice laws.

He made the statements at the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by Viorica Dancila, the third PSD-ALDE cabinet in one year. (photos from the ceremony below)

“In just one year from the parliamentary elections, we have reached the third PSD-ALDE cabinet, after a double failure with the previous governments. Surely, this is not the performance that Romanians have been waiting for. I hope that, once this third government proposed by the parliamentary majority is invested, this government hopping will stop,” Iohannis said.

He pointed out that the ruling coalition hasn’t made notable progresses in healthcare, education and infrastructure but has rushed to change the justice laws.

“In justice, the legislation change has been forced, ignoring the arguments from the whole judicial system and the numerous critics from our external partners. There is a red line that the majority’s policymakers mustn’t cross. Affecting justice independence is unacceptable! The ruling coalition should not ignore the signal sent by hundreds of thousands of Romanians, who have been supporting the rule of law by going to the streets,” Iohannis said.

(photos: Presidency.ro)