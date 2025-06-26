Romanian president Nicușor Dan present at first European Council since taking office

Romanian president Nicușor Dan is present Thursday and Friday, June 26-27, in Brussels, at the first European Council since he took office as president.

EU leaders at the event are set to discuss a range of topics, such as the situation of the war in Ukraine, the crisis in the Middle East, security and defense in Europe, the European Union as a global actor, competitiveness, internal security, support for the Republic of Moldova and the Western Balkans, and aspects regarding migration.

They will also tackle the continuation of EU support for Ukraine on multiple levels, developments in negotiations to reach a just and lasting peace, and maintaining pressure on Russia.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, Nicușor Dan will reiterate support for European initiatives aimed at helping Ukraine, including regarding the EU accession process.

The situation in the Middle East will be addressed from the perspective of ongoing developments in the region, risks to international security from Iran’s nuclear program, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and the imperative need to avoid escalation. President Dan will present the main elements of Romania’s position focused on European-level coordination and with allies, to identify diplomatic solutions and ensure stability in the region, the Administration said.

The Republic of Moldova will be addressed at Romania’s request, to reaffirm strong support for Chișinău in the lead-up to the EU–Republic of Moldova Summit on 4 July 2025 and the parliamentary elections in September.

The meeting “follows the NATO Summit, so there will be subjects related to defense, including increased spending, but also how Europe can produce military equipment, so that will be a consistent discussion,” said president Nicusor Dan in a brief statement given to the press.

“Romania’s interests are focused on the Republic of Moldova and, at Romania’s initiative, the final declaration will include a paragraph about the Republic of Moldova. And of course, Ukraine is important for Romania, and the first point on the agenda is Ukraine, with the participation via video link of president Zelensky,” he added.

Finally, EU leaders will discuss aspects related to the EU’s role in the world and European competitiveness. Talks will center around the Single Market, innovation, investment, and reducing energy dependence on Russia.

As part of the reunion, the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will inform leaders about the results of his visit to the Western Balkans, with Romania supporting the EU enlargement to the states of the region.

During the first day of the Council meeting, Nicușor Dan met with António Costa. “I reassured president Costa of Romania’s commitment to work with EU institutions and member states for a stronger, safer, and more competitive Union," the Romanian head of state said on X.

President Nicușor Dan is also set to have a talk with Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during which he will explain the domestic political situation and tackle the issues of the deficit and the Resilience Facility funds.

