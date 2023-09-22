Romania's postal company Posta Romana seeks to lease part of its properties

The public company Posta Romana, the incumbent player in the courier industry, seeks to lease 425 commercial spaces and plots of land in Bucharest and across the country this month.

According to a note published by the company and quoted by Economica.net, these spaces are "just good for setting up offices or running small businesses".

In Bucharest, 18 such spaces are available for rent, most in district 2 (6). Some are also in the central area - Jean Louis Calderon Street, Kogălniceanu Avenue, Libertății Avenue or Pache Protopopescu Avenue.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)