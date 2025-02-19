Real Estate

Romanian Post puts former headquarters in Bucharest for rent

19 February 2025

The Romanian Post has announced that it will lease out its former headquarters located in central Bucharest on Dacia Boulevard. The building, completed in February 2007, spans 6,294 square meters over 13 floors, including a basement and mezzanine. 

The building also includes technical storage spaces and an air raid shelter, according to G4media.ro

However, the company has not disclosed the rental price or the reasons behind the decision to lease the property. 

At the end of 2024, the Romanian Post employed 20,929 people, a decrease from 21,770 in the previous year. Despite this, the company recorded over 9% revenue growth in 2024, reaching RON 1.78 billion (EUR 357 mln), an increase of RON 150 mln (approximately RON 30 mln) compared to the prior year. 

The Romanian Post is the national postal service provider and is majority-owned by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization, which holds 93.52% of shares, while Fondul Proprietatea owns the remaining 6.48%.

(Photo source: Romanian Post website)

