The new uniforms of the Romanian Police are darker and slimmer, but critics decry poor quality and unreasonably high costs.

A video was posted on the official Facebook account of the Romanian Police presenting the new uniforms. Similar to a fashion show, the video gathered nearly 50,000 views. The old uniforms had not been changed for 20 years.

“I like the color the most,” said one policeman interviewed by ProTV. “The uniform looks similar to the one worn by American policemen. It’s comfortable, and has proper ventilation under the arm.”

While the video was positively received and the uniform was generally admired by viewers, representatives of police unions say the quality is poor and that costs associated with the new uniforms are too high.

In reply, spokespersons of the Romanian Police say that the uniforms are made out of fabric that is sufficiently resistant. Moreover, they maintain that the price of a uniform, around RON 2,500 (EUR 507) is the equivalent of equipping a policeman for one year.

All officers on the street level will receive the new uniforms. The summer version is produced in Craiova and costs approximately RON 900.

(Photo source: Facebook Politia Romana)