Politics

Romanian PM talks Schengen, connectivity projects with Bulgarian counterpart

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă had a videoconference with the prime minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Galab Donev, on Tuesday, February 7. The discussion focused on advancing connectivity projects debated in previous meetings between the two governments.

The two leaders reconfirmed the shared goal of their countries, namely joining the Schengen area this year. They also emphasized the need to support European solutions for the continued combat against illegal migration and the protection of the European Union's external borders.

Ciucă and Donev also confirmed their commitment to advancing concrete steps to ensure permanent navigability on the Danube. Another shared project is the building of a new bridge in the Giurgiu-Ruse area. These projects are complementary and in accordance with the interests of both countries, the entire region, and the EU as a whole, they said.

"In this context, prime minister Ciucă encouraged the Bulgarian side to complete the internal procedures necessary for the approval and implementation of the European project Fast Danube, which will ensure favorable navigation conditions regardless of the season through the dredging of the Danube," a government press release cited by News.ro said.  

Moreover, the two leaders agreed to continue discussions on the development of joint projects in the field of renewable energy.

"Prime ministers Ciucă and Donev reconfirmed the common goal of Romania and Bulgaria in joining the Schengen area this year, noting the importance of maintaining good cooperation and coordination at both bilateral and European levels,” the same source said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian PM talks Schengen, connectivity projects with Bulgarian counterpart

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă had a videoconference with the prime minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Galab Donev, on Tuesday, February 7. The discussion focused on advancing connectivity projects debated in previous meetings between the two governments.

The two leaders reconfirmed the shared goal of their countries, namely joining the Schengen area this year. They also emphasized the need to support European solutions for the continued combat against illegal migration and the protection of the European Union's external borders.

Ciucă and Donev also confirmed their commitment to advancing concrete steps to ensure permanent navigability on the Danube. Another shared project is the building of a new bridge in the Giurgiu-Ruse area. These projects are complementary and in accordance with the interests of both countries, the entire region, and the EU as a whole, they said.

"In this context, prime minister Ciucă encouraged the Bulgarian side to complete the internal procedures necessary for the approval and implementation of the European project Fast Danube, which will ensure favorable navigation conditions regardless of the season through the dredging of the Danube," a government press release cited by News.ro said.  

Moreover, the two leaders agreed to continue discussions on the development of joint projects in the field of renewable energy.

"Prime ministers Ciucă and Donev reconfirmed the common goal of Romania and Bulgaria in joining the Schengen area this year, noting the importance of maintaining good cooperation and coordination at both bilateral and European levels,” the same source said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says