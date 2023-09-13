Justice

Romanian MPs promote draft bill increasing penalties for drug producers, consumers

13 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Drug consumers in Romania may no longer avoid imprisonment, and the amount of time they can be held in custody could significantly increase, according to a legislative proposal from the governing Social Democrats (PSD). 

The draft legislation aims to repeal the current legal provision that allows courts to waive or postpone the imposition of sentences for individuals prosecuted for cultivating, producing, manufacturing, experimenting, extracting, preparing, transforming, buying, or possessing high-risk drugs for personal consumption if these individuals enter an integrated drug user assistance program and adhere to the program's protocol. 

Instead, the proposal seeks to increase the sentencing limits from 3 months - 2 years to 1 - 3 years for the offenses mentioned. If high-risk drugs are involved, the limits increase from 6 months - 3 years, to 3 - 5 years, according to Profit.ro.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday, September 11, at the opening of the new school year, that he has decided to include the issue of drug use among young people on the agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT). 

In turn, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that the issue of drug use in schools is a matter of national security. However, mass testing of students will not be implemented; instead, there will be legislative changes allowing parents to have their children tested at the expense of the state if they wish. 

The legislation comes in the context of the public outcry caused by the car accident in the 2 Mai resort on the Black Sea coast. The author of the accident that resulted in the deaths of two young people and the injury of three others was listed in DIICOT records with two criminal cases for the unauthorized possession of high-risk drugs for personal consumption, one dating back to when he was not yet 14 years old. The young man was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian MPs promote draft bill increasing penalties for drug producers, consumers

13 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Drug consumers in Romania may no longer avoid imprisonment, and the amount of time they can be held in custody could significantly increase, according to a legislative proposal from the governing Social Democrats (PSD). 

The draft legislation aims to repeal the current legal provision that allows courts to waive or postpone the imposition of sentences for individuals prosecuted for cultivating, producing, manufacturing, experimenting, extracting, preparing, transforming, buying, or possessing high-risk drugs for personal consumption if these individuals enter an integrated drug user assistance program and adhere to the program's protocol. 

Instead, the proposal seeks to increase the sentencing limits from 3 months - 2 years to 1 - 3 years for the offenses mentioned. If high-risk drugs are involved, the limits increase from 6 months - 3 years, to 3 - 5 years, according to Profit.ro.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday, September 11, at the opening of the new school year, that he has decided to include the issue of drug use among young people on the agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT). 

In turn, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that the issue of drug use in schools is a matter of national security. However, mass testing of students will not be implemented; instead, there will be legislative changes allowing parents to have their children tested at the expense of the state if they wish. 

The legislation comes in the context of the public outcry caused by the car accident in the 2 Mai resort on the Black Sea coast. The author of the accident that resulted in the deaths of two young people and the injury of three others was listed in DIICOT records with two criminal cases for the unauthorized possession of high-risk drugs for personal consumption, one dating back to when he was not yet 14 years old. The young man was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover