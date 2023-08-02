Romanian prosecutors carry out large-scale search for high-risk drugs

Prosecutors from the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) have carried out 44 search warrants at locations in Cluj, Mureș, Bihor, and Bistrița-Năsăud counties in a case involving the trafficking of high-risk and very high-risk drugs.

The targeted group was involved in distributing high-risk and very high-risk drugs in multiple counties. According to a statement from DIICOT, members of the network were selling a single dose at prices ranging from RON 100 (EUR 20) to RON 500 (EUR 100). Over 20 individuals will be taken for questioning at the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism – Territorial Service Cluj.

The DIICOT operation was supported by the police units of the Organized Crime Fighting Brigades in Oradea, Timișoara, Mureș, Alba, Bistrița – Năsăud, Sălaj, Maramureș, Arad, Satu Mare, and the County Police Inspectorate of Cluj – Criminal Investigations Service, as well as by the Special Action Service in Bistrița – Năsăud. Jandarm units from Cluj and Mureș Mobile Jandarm Groups, as well as the County Gendarmerie Inspectorate of Bihor, are also involved in the activities.

Specialized support was provided by the Special Operations Directorate of the Romanian Police. It should be noted that throughout the entire criminal process, the individuals under investigation benefit from the rights and procedural guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.

Another investigation by the Romanian Police led to the shutdown of 20 websites, many of them registered in the Netherlands, where drugs were being sold. The drugs, created in laboratories in European or Asian countries, contain compounds that lead to addiction shortly after the first use, while overdoses are harder to treat. The investigation of online platforms began after many young people, some of them minors, ended up in hospitals. While on vacation with friends, they would order drugs directly to their hotels or guesthouses, according to TVR.

Earlier this year, Romanian prosecutors dismantled a drug trafficking ring that specialized in dealing to students.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carol Robert | Dreamstime.com)