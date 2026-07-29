Romanian PM to welcome Moldovan counterpart Vasile Tofan on first official visit to Bucharest

Romania’s acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan will host his Moldovan counterpart, Vasile Tofan, in Bucharest on Thursday, July 30, for the latter's first official visit to Romania since taking office. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral infrastructure projects, regional security, and Moldova's path toward European Union membership.

The meeting at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest will focus on the progress and acceleration of joint projects, particularly in the transport and energy sectors, aimed at strengthening connectivity between Romania and the Republic of Moldova across the Prut River, the Romanian government said.

Bolojan and Tofan are also expected to discuss the regional security situation in the context of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its security and economic consequences for the region.

Moreover, according to the same source, Ilie Bolojan will reaffirm Romania's support for Moldova's accession to the European Union and discuss practical measures for diplomatic and sectoral cooperation to advance the country's EU integration process.

The visit marks Vasile Tofan's first official trip to Romania since becoming prime minister.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vasile Tofan on Facebook and Gov.ro)