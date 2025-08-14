Sports

Romanian men’s basketball team qualifies for 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers

14 August 2025

Romania’s men’s national basketball team qualified for the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers after defeating North Macedonia 79-66 (26-19, 19-15, 14-15, 20-17) on Wednesday, August 13, in Oradea.

Romania faced North Macedonia as part of Group E of the second phase of the competition’s pre-qualifiers. The top two teams qualify for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

The Romanian team achieved its third victory in as many games played and can no longer lose one of the top two spots in the group. 

Ștefan Grasu, with 20 points and 3 rebounds, was the best player for the tricolors, Emanuel Cățe contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds, and Rareș Uță added 11 points. From the defeated team, Jacob Wiley stood out with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, according to Agerpres.

Romania occupies first place in Group E with 6 points, followed by Hungary with 3 points and North Macedonia with 3 points. The remaining games are Hungary – Romania (August 16) and North Macedonia – Hungary (August 20). 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Baschet on Facebook)

