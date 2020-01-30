Media: Romania's Ianis Hagi set to play for Glasgow Rangers under Steven Gerrard

Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi, the son of football legend Gheorghe Hagi and one of the most promising young players in Romania, will reportedly play for Scottish club Glasgow Rangers, currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Hagi Jr. will go to Glasgow on a loan until the end of this season and the Scottish club has the option to buy him for EUR 5 million, according to Sport.ro. Ianis Hagi is currently registered with Belgian club Genk, which bought him at the beginning of this season from his father’s team – Viitorul Constanta – for EUR 4 million. He played 19 matches for Genk scoring 3 goals and 4 assists.

Ianis Hagi’s first transfer abroad was in 2016 at Italian club Fiorentina, which paid EUR 2 million for him. However, he failed to get enough matches there and Gheorghe Hagi decided to bring him back to Romania in 2018. He had a good season with Viitorul and several good matches with Romania’s Under 21 national team, which brought him back to the attention of international clubs. He then transferred to Genk, where his father hoped he would get the opportunity to play more, but he failed to become a first-team regular.

Glasgow Rangers is currently second in the Scottish league.

(Photo source: Echipa Nationala de Fotbal a Romaniei Facebook page)