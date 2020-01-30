Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 16:24
Sports
Media: Romania's Ianis Hagi set to play for Glasgow Rangers under Steven Gerrard
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi, the son of football legend Gheorghe Hagi and one of the most promising young players in Romania, will reportedly play for Scottish club Glasgow Rangers, currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Hagi Jr. will go to Glasgow on a loan until the end of this season and the Scottish club has the option to buy him for EUR 5 million, according to Sport.ro. Ianis Hagi is currently registered with Belgian club Genk, which bought him at the beginning of this season from his father’s team – Viitorul Constanta – for EUR 4 million. He played 19 matches for Genk scoring 3 goals and 4 assists.

Ianis Hagi’s first transfer abroad was in 2016 at Italian club Fiorentina, which paid EUR 2 million for him. However, he failed to get enough matches there and Gheorghe Hagi decided to bring him back to Romania in 2018. He had a good season with Viitorul and several good matches with Romania’s Under 21 national team, which brought him back to the attention of international clubs. He then transferred to Genk, where his father hoped he would get the opportunity to play more, but he failed to become a first-team regular.

Glasgow Rangers is currently second in the Scottish league.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Echipa Nationala de Fotbal a Romaniei Facebook page)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 16:24
Sports
Media: Romania's Ianis Hagi set to play for Glasgow Rangers under Steven Gerrard
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi, the son of football legend Gheorghe Hagi and one of the most promising young players in Romania, will reportedly play for Scottish club Glasgow Rangers, currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Hagi Jr. will go to Glasgow on a loan until the end of this season and the Scottish club has the option to buy him for EUR 5 million, according to Sport.ro. Ianis Hagi is currently registered with Belgian club Genk, which bought him at the beginning of this season from his father’s team – Viitorul Constanta – for EUR 4 million. He played 19 matches for Genk scoring 3 goals and 4 assists.

Ianis Hagi’s first transfer abroad was in 2016 at Italian club Fiorentina, which paid EUR 2 million for him. However, he failed to get enough matches there and Gheorghe Hagi decided to bring him back to Romania in 2018. He had a good season with Viitorul and several good matches with Romania’s Under 21 national team, which brought him back to the attention of international clubs. He then transferred to Genk, where his father hoped he would get the opportunity to play more, but he failed to become a first-team regular.

Glasgow Rangers is currently second in the Scottish league.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Echipa Nationala de Fotbal a Romaniei Facebook page)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40