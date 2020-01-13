Romanian household incomes up 9.4% in Q3 2019

The revenues of Romanian households increased by 9.4% year-on-year, to RON 4,872 (EUR 1,021) or RON 1,889 per capita in the third quarter last year (Q3), according to data from the statistics office INS. The advance matched the nominal increase of the GDP in the quarter.

In real terms, the GDP increased by 3.0% year-on-year and the economy-wide prices increased by 6.1% year-on-year (GDP deflator). The average consumer price inflation in the quarter was only 3.8%, therefore the real increase in the households’ income (the purchasing power) was up by 5.1% year-on-year.

The money incomes in Q3 were, on average, RON 4,577 (EUR 967) per month per household (RON 1,775 per capita), and the incomes in kind were RON 295 per month per household (RON 114 per capita). Salaries and other associated incomes formed the most important source of income (69.5% of total household incomes).

The total households’ expenditures in Q3 averaged RON 4,202 (EUR 884) per month per household (RON 1,630 per capita) and represented 86.3% of the total income.

