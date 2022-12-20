Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian high schools scored best performance among other European countries in science competitions this year

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian contingents had the best performance in European high school science Olympiads this year, above countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and more.

According to data shared by Razvan Nicolescu, a member of the governing board at the European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT), the remarkable milestone shows Romania topping the list of four prestigious mathematics olympiads: International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Norway, European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Hungary, and Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO) and its junior championship in Cyprus.

In the latter’s competition, Romanian students collected two golds, three silvers, and one bronze to cement themselves atop the table ahead of other 14 countries consisting of Balkan nations and other guests such as Saudi Arabia, Italy, the United Kingdom, and more.

Additionally in other categories, Romania also sits comfortably atop the list of the International Physics Olympiad (IPHO) 2022 in Switzerland above Germany, Georgia, Bulgaria, and Hungary, respectively.

During the Central European Olympiad in Informatics in Croatia this summer, three out of four Romanian delegates under Narcis Dan Pracsiu’s patronage cracked the top 10 globally. Alexandru Luchianov from the "Ion Luca Caragiale" National College in Ploiești was ranked #1 globally with a score of 540.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IMO/Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian high schools scored best performance among other European countries in science competitions this year

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian contingents had the best performance in European high school science Olympiads this year, above countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and more.

According to data shared by Razvan Nicolescu, a member of the governing board at the European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT), the remarkable milestone shows Romania topping the list of four prestigious mathematics olympiads: International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Norway, European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Hungary, and Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO) and its junior championship in Cyprus.

In the latter’s competition, Romanian students collected two golds, three silvers, and one bronze to cement themselves atop the table ahead of other 14 countries consisting of Balkan nations and other guests such as Saudi Arabia, Italy, the United Kingdom, and more.

Additionally in other categories, Romania also sits comfortably atop the list of the International Physics Olympiad (IPHO) 2022 in Switzerland above Germany, Georgia, Bulgaria, and Hungary, respectively.

During the Central European Olympiad in Informatics in Croatia this summer, three out of four Romanian delegates under Narcis Dan Pracsiu’s patronage cracked the top 10 globally. Alexandru Luchianov from the "Ion Luca Caragiale" National College in Ploiești was ranked #1 globally with a score of 540.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IMO/Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote