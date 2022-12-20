Romanian contingents had the best performance in European high school science Olympiads this year, above countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and more.

According to data shared by Razvan Nicolescu, a member of the governing board at the European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT), the remarkable milestone shows Romania topping the list of four prestigious mathematics olympiads: International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Norway, European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Hungary, and Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO) and its junior championship in Cyprus.

In the latter’s competition, Romanian students collected two golds, three silvers, and one bronze to cement themselves atop the table ahead of other 14 countries consisting of Balkan nations and other guests such as Saudi Arabia, Italy, the United Kingdom, and more.

Additionally in other categories, Romania also sits comfortably atop the list of the International Physics Olympiad (IPHO) 2022 in Switzerland above Germany, Georgia, Bulgaria, and Hungary, respectively.

During the Central European Olympiad in Informatics in Croatia this summer, three out of four Romanian delegates under Narcis Dan Pracsiu’s patronage cracked the top 10 globally. Alexandru Luchianov from the "Ion Luca Caragiale" National College in Ploiești was ranked #1 globally with a score of 540.

(Photo source: IMO/Facebook)