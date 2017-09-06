Romanian Govt. wants to renegotiate “enormous” Brâncuși sculpture price

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said the Finance and Culture ministers will try to renegotiate the acquisition price of the Cumintenia Pamantului (Wisdom of the Earth) sculpture by Constantin Brâncuși. He argued the price negotiated by the previous Cioloş government is “enormous,” Mediafax reported.

After reaching an agreement with the owners of the statue to buy it for EUR 11 million, the Romanian government agreed to pay EUR 5 million from the state budget and decided to gather the rest of the money through a public subscription that took place in 2016. The campaign failed to gather the needed sum and the Dacian Cioloș government came up with a bill that granted an additional amount from the state budget. However, the Parliament elected at the end of 2016 rejected the Cioloș government ordinance.

“I think you should ask them [e.n. the members of the Cioloş government] or the citizens who are very concerned about a historical site [e.n Rosia Montana], maybe they also ask Mr. Cioloş how did the negotiations start at EUR 4 million and reached EUR 11 million. One million was gathered and they needed another ten… The Finance minister together with the Culture minister will attempt a new discussion with the owners of the famous sculpture, to see what the final price is,” Tudose said.

The prime minister also said no maximum price to be paid for the sculpture was set but if no agreement is reached the money will be returned to those who contributed in the public subscription campaign.

“Let us exhaust all talks with the owners. Still, EUR 11-15 million is enormous,” Tudose said.

