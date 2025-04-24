Association of Business Service Leaders in Romania elects Adrian Baron as President of the Board

The Association of Business Service Leaders in Romania, or ABSL, announced the election of Adrian Baron as President of the Board of Directors on Thursday, April 24.

With over 10 years of experience in the business services industry and currently Head of Services Management Platforms at Stefanini, Baron is the youngest member of the current board.

Under his leadership, ABSL said it aims to strengthen Romania’s position as one of the most competitive destinations for business services and digital transformation. Plans include attracting new investors by increasing Romania's visibility at international industry events through dedicated promotional campaigns, and developing partnerships with similar organizations in other countries to facilitate the exchange of best practices and access to new markets.

Accelerating digitalization by supporting the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and data analysis will also be a central objective. This direction will be supported through pilot projects, bootcamps organized with recognized experts, and the facilitation of working groups.

At the same time, an ecosystem of partnerships will be built with technology providers, academic centers, and authorities to ensure a rapid transfer of know-how and resources that will concretely transform the way business services are delivered.

Finally, ABSL aims to continue developing the workforce of the future by expanding collaborations with universities, technical high schools, and NGOs in the education sector.

"Even though we are going through a difficult global and regional economic period, we see in this context an opportunity to rethink and boost the development of Romania’s business services industry," said Adrian Baron, President of ABSL.

(Photo source: press release)