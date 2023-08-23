Romanians can access a new tranche of Treasury State Bonds starting from August 23, with maturity dates of 1 year and 3 years, offering annual interest rates of 6.30% and 7.20%, respectively.

Romanian minister of finance Marcel Boloș said that the interest shown by people in the last program of state bonds proves that they are a productive way to keep one's savings. Over 30,000 Romanians chose to invest nearly RON 1.4 billion (EUR 283 million) the last time the government issued state bonds.

The income obtained from investing in state bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance is tax-exempt.

"The attractive yield and minimal risks make this instrument a very good way to make savings produce, as it is an accessible instrument with no restrictions on the amount that can be deposited," said Marcel Boloș, cited by Digi24.

The interest is annual and payable at the terms specified in the issuance prospectus. Additionally, the state bonds issued under the Treasury Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor can make one or more subscriptions within an issuance.

"The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, resulting from the issuance of state bonds, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance public debt. The issuance prospectus and any potential amendments will be published in the Public Debt section, Posta-romana.ro," stated the Ministry of Finance in a press release.

(Photo source: Outline205 | Dreamstime.com)