Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanians keen to finance Govt., new Fidelis bond issue series show

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians bought RON 29 million and EUR 15 million of bonds on the first day of the subscription period for the new Fidelis bond issues launched by the Government, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It is safe to assume that some of the buyers were investors who also subscribed to buy Hidroelectrica shares but received back part of the money.

The investors’ interest was roughly equally shared between the 1-year (6.3% coupon) and 3-year (7.2% coupon) maturities for local currency debt. Blood donors were given a special 7.3% coupon on 1-year bonds.

As regards the bonds denominated in euros, there was notably more interest for the 5-year maturity (5.45% coupon) compared to the 1-year maturity (3.85% coupon).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanians keen to finance Govt., new Fidelis bond issue series show

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians bought RON 29 million and EUR 15 million of bonds on the first day of the subscription period for the new Fidelis bond issues launched by the Government, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It is safe to assume that some of the buyers were investors who also subscribed to buy Hidroelectrica shares but received back part of the money.

The investors’ interest was roughly equally shared between the 1-year (6.3% coupon) and 3-year (7.2% coupon) maturities for local currency debt. Blood donors were given a special 7.3% coupon on 1-year bonds.

As regards the bonds denominated in euros, there was notably more interest for the 5-year maturity (5.45% coupon) compared to the 1-year maturity (3.85% coupon).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov