The heat has been never-ending and relentless this summer. The only thing that makes it more tolerable are the nights and for film buffs, all the night-time outdoor events. You could also call them the tropical movie nights of 2024.

Speaking of “tropical”, there is one initiative I have not mentioned so far, but it is by the seaside, and it is a great one. Based in Eforie, the popular resort on the Black Sea coast, Grădina Cinemascop (the Cinemascop garden) is hosting screenings until 1 September, from Tuesday to Sunday: documentaries, short films, features. The following days include possibly the most thrilling pic to watch outside, one big adrenaline rush, George Miller’s spectacular Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024), and Darnell Martin’s musical biopic Cadillac Records (2008). The entrance is free. The Garden also organises concerts and exhibitions in a lovingly curated programme, and in July it also hosted Cinemascop Festival, showcasing music, art, and movies. Check out their current schedule here.

Also by the water, this time in the Danube Delta, in Sfântu Gheorghe, ANONIMUL is happening until Sunday, August 18. One of the established summer film festivals, the international independent fest has a competition of Romanian and international shorts, an international feature competition, and many more screenings. There is much to recommend here, but most of all the wonderful atmosphere.

In Bucharest, film lovers are practically spoiled with open air options, and a new one has just kicked off. After having been stationed in Brașov, the hard-working Caravana Metropolis has arrived in Bucharest with Cinema în aer liber (Cinema Open Air). Films are screened almost daily until 8 September at Titan park. There is new fare, like Nikolaj Arcel’s epic, bleak period drama The Promised Land/ Bastarden. Comic relief and lightness come with Aki Kaurismäki’s tender love story Fallen Leaves/ Kuolleet lehde, one of my favourites from last year. With the driest humour and most laconic lines, the Finnish director does his wonderful best with the same elements: great actors, vibrant colours, karaoke, dive bars, cute dogs. And a most touching love for his characters. A perfect open-air film indeed. François Ozon’s amusing period comedy The Crime Is Mine/ Mon crime is also the ideal summer flick: light, sleek, and goofy. I was so happy to see Alejandro Amenábar’s The Sea Inside/ Mar adentro (2004) on the programme. A film with a very serious topic, I wonder if the association with the sea put it on the list, but whatever the reason, it is great to see it shown. I remember watching it ages ago and to this day I think of it whenever I see Spanish actor Javier Bardem (now a superstar, working both in Spanish-language films and US blockbuster like the Bond series). Based on true facts, it tells the story of Ramón Sampedro, who fought for his right to end his life after a terrible accident had left him paralysed from the neck down. Not without its emotional button-pushing moments, the film is nevertheless moving and Bardem superb in it. You can check out the full programme on Facebook. The entrance is free.

By Ioana Moldovan, columnist, ioana.moldovan@romania-insider.com

(Photo info & source: Cinemascop festival evening ©Diana Paun// @Eforie Colorat Facebook page)