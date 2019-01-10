Romania Insider
Largest Romanian courier firm’s activity disrupted by false bomb threat
01 October 2019
Fan Courier, the biggest courier firm in Romania, received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning that eventually turned out to be false but disrupted the company’s operations for about two hours.

Felix Patrascanu, the company’s CEO and co-founder, received an email that said a bomb had been placed at the company’s biggest warehouse and headquarters in Stefanesti, near Bucharest, and that it would explode at 11:00 AM. He notified the authorities, which evacuated the warehouse and sent a bomb squad to search the premises, the Police said, according to Ziare.com.

The company announced on its Facebook page that it had to evacuate the Stefanesti warehouse at 10:30 and that its operations would be affected for at least an hour, resulting in delays in processing orders and picking up parcels or making deliveries.

The bomb threat turned out to be false, according to an announcement of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), which participated in the searches at the Fan Courier headquarters, according to G4media.ro.

Fan Courier was founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Felix Patrascanu, Adrian Mihai and Neculai Mihai in 1998 and has grown into the largest courier firm on the local market. The company has over 6,600 employees and collaborators and a fleet of over 3,900 vehicles, covering the whole country. In 2018, the company reached a turnover of over EUR 145 million and a net profit of EUR 17 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ppae.ro)

