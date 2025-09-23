Business

Romanian European Projects Ministry to introduce new PNRR reporting system

23 September 2025

Romania’s Ministry of Investments and European Projects will introduce an open data type of reporting, with all 17,000 projects included in the EU-funded Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR. 

The projects will be placed in a database indexable by location, type of beneficiary, or type of intervention, according to minister Dragoș Pîslaru.

"We are talking about around 17,000 projects which will be placed in a database indexable by location, type of beneficiary, type of intervention, and many other criteria. We will introduce an open data reporting, with all these projects," Pîslaru said at the 13th edition of the Eurosfat Forum 2025, organized by Europuls and the University of Bucharest, cited by Agerpres.

The new reporting system will bring transparency and predictability, the minister argued.

"You put on the table whether you are or not in the PNRR, whether your financing is prioritized or not, this being the first important step for anyone who wishes to implement. Secondly, there is predictability. All these projects will have a special financing regime, so that they can be accelerated," added the minister. 

Once in the system, the projects will be monitored through a "traffic light" type system. 

"We will start with three colors, but we will maybe go to 20, 40, 60, 80, 100% stage of implementation, so that we can follow the projects according to this," Pîslaru noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that projects are actively being implemented each day.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: gov.ro)

Business

