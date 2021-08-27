Most Romanian employees consider working after retirement, survey shows

More than six out of ten Romanian employees say they don’t currently have a plan to supplement their income after retirement, such as private pensions or real estate assets that they can rent or sell. Thus, they are strictly relying on the state pension, according to a survey conducted by the online recruitment platform BestJobs, quoted by Economica.net.

In this context, two out of ten employees say they will undoubtedly continue to work after retirement, even if only part-time, and another six out of ten are considering this possibility, according to the same survey.

Currently, most respondents (85%) say they have a net monthly salary below the threshold of RON 5,000, and of these, 30% earn less than RON 3,000 per month. Thus, they find it quite challenging to save enough money for retirement age. Another 10% earn between RON 5,000 and RON 10,000 per month, and the remaining 5% - over RON 10,000 per month.

Almost half of the respondents (47%) believe that, in order to have a worry-free retirement, they should save up to RON 150,000 (some EUR 30,000) by the time they retire. Another 33% say they should have between RON 175,000 and RON 300,000 (EUR 60,000), 15% would like to have savings of RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000), and the remaining 5% - above this threshold.

However, over half of the respondents would like to save between RON 250 and RON 500 per month, 28% - between RON 500 and RON 750, 13% - between RON 750-1,000, and 5% - more than RON 1,000.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emiliezhang/Dreamstime.com)