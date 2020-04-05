Some 300,000 Romanian employees return to work

Some 0.3 million workers, half of them in the manufacturing sector, might return to work as of May 4, according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily based on the drop in the number of suspended labor contracts.

The number of suspended contracts, which reflects the number of employees sent into technical unemployment, decreased by almost 302,000 on April 30 compared to the previous day. This could indicate that these employees will return to work.

The number of suspended contracts in the manufacturing industry fell by 145,567 on April 30 compared to the previous day, a sign that the automotive industry is reopening its factories.

The automotive industry expects more than 120,000 employees to return to work on Monday, May 4, with the resumption of production at the Dacia and Ford car plants. The restart of the car production by Automobile Dacia and Ford Romania will also trigger the restarting of the car parts industry.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)