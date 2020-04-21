Over a third of Romania’s automotive industry employees return to work

"About 35% of the 230,000 employees in Romania's automotive industry will return to work as of April 21. By the end of May, the share will rise to 80%," estimates Adrian Sandu, general secretary of the Association of Automobile Producers in Romania (ACAROM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Part of the employees will return to work immediately after Easter to resume the production of car parts, so that the production of automobiles can start as well from May 4.

Activity in the local auto industry has been suspended in the last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some of the biggest companies in the automotive sector have already announced they would resume work.

Car producer Dacia, the biggest company in Romania by turnover, will restart part of its operations on April 21.

(Photo courtesy of Dacia)

[email protected]