Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:07
Business
Over a third of Romania’s automotive industry employees return to work
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"About 35% of the 230,000 employees in Romania's automotive industry will return to work as of April 21. By the end of May, the share will rise to 80%," estimates Adrian Sandu, general secretary of the Association of Automobile Producers in Romania (ACAROM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Part of the employees will return to work immediately after Easter to resume the production of car parts, so that the production of automobiles can start as well from May 4.

Activity in the local auto industry has been suspended in the last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some of the biggest companies in the automotive sector have already announced they would resume work.

Car producer Dacia, the biggest company in Romania by turnover, will restart part of its operations on April 21.

(Photo courtesy of Dacia)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:07
Business
Over a third of Romania’s automotive industry employees return to work
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"About 35% of the 230,000 employees in Romania's automotive industry will return to work as of April 21. By the end of May, the share will rise to 80%," estimates Adrian Sandu, general secretary of the Association of Automobile Producers in Romania (ACAROM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Part of the employees will return to work immediately after Easter to resume the production of car parts, so that the production of automobiles can start as well from May 4.

Activity in the local auto industry has been suspended in the last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some of the biggest companies in the automotive sector have already announced they would resume work.

Car producer Dacia, the biggest company in Romania by turnover, will restart part of its operations on April 21.

(Photo courtesy of Dacia)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19