Three-quarters of Romanian employees willing to retrain to overcome crisis period, survey shows

Roughly 75% of Romanian employees are willing to go through professional retraining to overcome an economically unstable period, according to a survey by job platform eJobs. The data comes as Romania is bracing for a tough economic period and increased taxation, and job security becomes a prime concern.

When it comes to retraining, candidates admit they have a series of fears, the greatest being related to a lack of experience or qualifications for the new field. Other fears are related to the possibility of working more but for a lower salary, or that they will not adapt to new requirements. Only 12.7% fear that they might be forced to give up working from home.

“Until a year ago, the possibility of working from home was one of the criteria that made an employer more attractive in the eyes of candidates and therefore desirable; now we see that it is starting to matter less and less,” explained Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at eJobs, the largest online recruitment platform in Romania.

“Another new element is the very high percentage, of 75%, of those who firmly say they are willing to go through professional retraining to more easily overcome an economically unstable period. 21% are undecided but consider this option if the opportunity arises and it is necessary, and only 4% say a firm ‘no.’ This is the first time in recent years that we have seen such a large percentage of people open to professional reconversion, even though three-quarters of respondents say that changing their profession or field of activity would come with fears, but also with uncertainty and reluctance,” noted Călugăru.

The same survey shows that the medical sector, both private and public, is the field in which Romanians believe will cope best with a financial crisis, evaluating the stability it could offer as an employer. Almost 27% of participants believe this is the most stable sector in terms of jobs during this period. Meanwhile, 24.1% rely on the public sector and 24% on the food industry.

On the other hand, fields such as real estate, tourism, insurance, or HoReCa are considered more fragile in the face of economic fluctuations and therefore enjoy low trust indices as employers.

Asked which fields they believe will grow in importance in the medium and long term after a crisis period, survey participants answered that they see increased potential in banking and financial services, construction, the food industry, energy, and agriculture. Real estate and HoReCa remain with low percentages of trust, along with call-center / BPO, naval–aeronautics, and automotive.

In terms of company profile, large multinational companies are seen as the safest and most solid in the face of economic uncertainties, followed closely by state-owned companies. Only 10% of survey participants place increased trust in start-ups and entrepreneurial companies.

The survey was conducted in July on a sample of 1,050 respondents who are currently employed.

(Photo source: Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com)