Job security in 2025: Romanians fear instability but hesitate to make major changes, survey finds

Romanians remain worried about job security amid economic uncertainty, with many lacking financial safety nets and expressing doubts about their chances of quickly finding new employment, according to a new survey conducted by OLX Locuri de Muncă.

Only one in three respondents said they consider their current job secure in the long term, while 29% reported feeling uncertain due to the unpredictability of the labor market. Nearly 20% admitted to experiencing some degree of stability but without confidence it will last.

Meanwhile, the survey also highlighted how fragile financial resilience is for many households. Just 16% of respondents said they could sustain themselves for more than six months without work. By contrast, 24% said they could manage for only one to three months, while 33% reported having no savings at all.

“This lack of a safety net exposes a large part of the population to major risks in the event of unexpected unemployment or an economic crisis,” OLX Locuri de Muncă representatives said.

This vulnerability is compounded by concerns over re-employment. Despite the growth of online recruitment platforms, only 16% of respondents believed they could easily secure a new job. Nearly a third (33%) said it would be difficult due to limited opportunities in their sector, while 25% estimated that finding a new position would take several months.

“The results of this survey show a worrying reality: Romanians live with a constant sense of professional insecurity, amplified by the lack of financial buffers,” said Andreea Oancea, Senior Marketing Manager at OLX Romania.

When asked about international mobility, most respondents said they would prefer to remain in Romania. Fifty-five percent would look for a new job locally, while 22% said they might consider leaving the country if they could not find suitable employment. Another 22.5% indicated they would be willing to emigrate immediately.

(Photo source: Kiattisak/Dreamstime.com)