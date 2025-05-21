Survey shows IT companies dominate ranking of most attractive employers in Romania

IT companies are the most attractive to potential employees in the country, according to the Randstad Romania Employer Brand Research 2025, part of the world’s most comprehensive independent employer brand study.

For the fourth consecutive year, Microsoft tops the list, earning the distinguished Hall of Fame badge on its certification. Schaeffler (former Vitesco Technologies) and IBM complete the top 3 in the Randstad list.

The ranking also names the top employers in several sectors, such as HP (services), Robert Bosch (automotive car parts producer), Ford (automotive car producer), Versuni-Philips (manufacturing), Terapia (pharma production), Coca Cola (FMCG), Vodafone (telecom), Banca Transilvania (finance), CEVA Logistic (logistics), UMB Spedition (construction & infrastructure), MOL Petroleum Products (oil & gas), and eMAG (retail).

“We’re seeing a generational shift where inclusiveness, work-life balance, and job security are gaining ground as key motivators [...]. These strengths are a significant asset that employers can leverage to enhance overall employee satisfaction,” said Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak, Country Manager of HR services company Randstad Romania.

“Our research unveils an interesting tension in the job market: while intentions to switch jobs have slightly increased, actual turnover has remained steady. This signals a cautious optimism among employees, who are open to change but also highly selective. For employers, this creates a strategic window to build proactive retention strategies centered on fair compensation, career growth, and continuous upskilling,” she added.

According to the research, millennials and Gen X place greater importance on job security.

Almost three-quarters of Romanian employees feel engaged in their current role, and 56% are more motivated than a year ago. Salary and benefits are the top reason for low engagement, whereas appreciation is crucial for motivation.

Reskilling is considered important by 78% of the Romanian workforce, with no significant differences across age groups.

Gen X tends to be more singularly driven by recognition while Gen Z and Millennials cite a wider range of motivational factors, suggesting that these groups may respond better to more multifaceted engagement strategies. Work-life balance holds greater significance for digital talent, while professional and operational employees place more emphasis on equity initiatives.

Job-switching intentions have risen by 2% compared with 2024, but actual turnover has remained stable. Gen Z leads in job switching (21%), while Baby Boomers switch the least (4%), reflecting age-related priorities and low risk tolerance.

While job boards are the most-used channel across all age groups, Gen Z leans more heavily on Google and social media, Millennials favor LinkedIn, while Gen X relies more on personal connections, reflecting a continued preference for traditional job search methods.

AI adoption remains higher among younger generations compared to older ones, though regular usage has declined across all age groups compared with 2024, as employees are becoming less optimistic about the impact AI has on their work lives. Around 5% of respondents expect on an average to lose their job because of AI in the next 5 years, a concern that reaches the highest percentage in transport and logistics (10%) and the lowest in administrative, secretariat and HR (1,39%).

Regarding equity, Randstad Romania Employer Brand Research 2025 reveals that the proportion of minority employees facing obstacles due to their identity has increased by 4% compared to last year, highlighting a growing challenge.

For the 2025 edition, the opinions of 170,000 respondents aged 18 to 64 were collected, covering approximately 6,084 companies across 34 markets. The Romanian edition of the study includes insights from 4,030 employees across 150 companies.

(Photo source: Randstad)