Roughly two-thirds of Romanian employees have had their mental health severely impacted by the pandemic and suffer from exhaustion, depression, or anxiety.

About 70% of respondents in the “Mental and emotional health in a professional context” survey conducted by Mind Education said that they are exhausted or on the brink of exhaustion.

A further 60% said that they feel bouts of severe depression or that they are at risk of depression. Slightly more are facing anxiety. Finally, one out of every three respondents suffers from loneliness.

The cause of degrading mental health among Romanian employees is the pandemic. A marked increase in mental and emotional imbalances could be noticed during the pandemic and the lockdowns meant to counter it, according to the survey, cited by Economedia.ro. Worrying over an uncertain future more than ever before, many respondents were overcome with loneliness and isolation during the past two years.

The most vulnerable category of employees, the survey reveals, is made up of those working in the financial sector. Employees in this sector have to confront depression, anxiety, and bleak professional perspectives concerning the future the most. They also have financial or work-related worries to a higher degree. On the other side of the spectrum, people working in the public sector show the lowest levels of depression or anxiety.

The survey was conducted by Mind Education among 1210 employees working in both the private and the public sectors in Romania. Respondents are active in various domains, including IT, business, media, education, engineering, healthcare, retail, and so on.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anan Sudsaithong | Dreamstime.com)