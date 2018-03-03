Romanian-Dutch tennis duo win new title in Dubai

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the doubles title at the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai on Saturday. They beat American-Indian pair James Cerretani/Leander Paes in two sets ended 6-2, 7-6 (2).

This is their second title in Dubai after the one they won last year. This is also their first title this year.

Horia Tecau, 33, has thus reached 34 doubles titles in his career, 17 of which he won next to Jean-Julien Rojer. The two have two Grand Slam titles together, Wimbledon in 2015 and US Open in 2017.

