Number of Romanian doctors seeking to move abroad up again in 2024

The number of doctors who requested current professional certificates that allow them to practice abroad increased by 50% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to Prof. Cătălina Poiană, president of the Romanian College of Physicians, which issues these documents.

Thus, about 1,500 professional certificates were issued to health specialists in 2024, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations.

The figure is close to the situation in 2017-2018 when the medical doctors were leaving due to low salaries.

In 2018, there was a significant salary increase that further reduced the exodus. Currently, however, the number is rising again.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)