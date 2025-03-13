Romanian digitalization experts launch independent think tank Edge Institute

Edge Institute, a think tank made up of an independent group of experts united by the common vision of increasing Romania's digital development and evolution, was launched on Wednesday, March 12.

The Institute aims to become a facilitator of digital transformation, bringing together expertise from the private, academic, and administrative sectors to provide viable solutions and clear strategic directions. Its mission is to support Romania's digital transition so that, in the next decade, the country reaches the EU average level in the "Digital Decade"/DESI, a program that annually measures the degree of digitalization of member states, according to the press release.

A large-scale study conducted by Ipsos for Edge Institute shows that digitalization is perceived positively by Romanians, but the pace of implementation remains a challenge. Roughly 59% of Romanians consider digitalization beneficial, and 52% believe it has a positive impact on quality of life.

However, almost half of respondents (49%) perceive that the pace of digitalization in public administration is too slow, highlighting the urgent need to accelerate digital transformation in state institutions. Currently, Romania has an average level of digitalization, according to respondents, with infrastructure and the digitalization of private companies as strengths.

There are also significant concerns. Six out of ten people believe digitalization could facilitate government surveillance of the population, and more than half (57%) are concerned about how their personal data is used without consent by major technology companies. These findings suggest that the success of digital transformation depends not only on implementation but also on ensuring clear data protection measures.

Romanians identify several barriers slowing the adoption of digital technologies. Among the obstacles cited are the low digital skills of citizens (43%), state employees (37%), and corruption or political interests (36%). Additionally, many citizens find it difficult to use public digital platforms - 51% of Romanians do not access them, 25% fear their data may be stolen, and one in five reports experiencing technical problems.

Meanwhile, Romanians identify several priority areas for digitalization. The most important include paying taxes and fees (45%), followed by obtaining personal documents (37%) and making appointments at public hospitals (33%). Additionally, digital access to prescriptions, certificates, and medical referrals (37%) is a major concern, highlighting the need to simplify essential services.

"We believe that if the race for data is the new gold rush, Romania has a unique advantage in the region: 25 million citizens, at home or in the diaspora - a strength that positions us above any other nation in the area. This potential gives us both the right and the responsibility to have serious long-term ambitions," said Robert Berza, Executive Director of Edge Institute.

The Edge Institute board brings together experts from various fields, including Bogdan Axinia (General Director of eMAG Ventures), Diana Stafie (founder of FutureStation), Dragoș Stanca (tech entrepreneur, investor in digital media and web3, founder of UPGRADE 100), Elisabeta Moraru (Country Director Google), Iulian Stanciu (Executive President of eMAG), Mihai Matei (CEO Essensys Software & Vice President of Concordia), Oleg Roibu (Group General Counsel, eMAG), Răzvan Rughiniș (university professor at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and co-founder of Innovation Labs), Sergiu Manea (CEO of Banca Comercială Română), and Victor Guzun (digital transformation consultant and former Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Estonia).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)