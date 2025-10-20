Romanian far-right MEP Diana Șoșoacă attends Russia Today anniversary in Moscow

Romanian far-right, pro-Russian member of the European Parliament Diana Șoșoacă was present in Moscow on October 19, where she participated in the 20th anniversary of the Russia Today television station, an event attended by president Vladimir Putin.

The MEP’s presence in Moscow was announced by the party she leads, SOS Romania, and presented as a feat of “sovereign diplomacy.” According to the cited source, Diana Șoșoacă was the only MEP to whom president Putin personally expressed his thanks for participating.

Șoșoacă also posted the speech delivered by Putin at the event on her official Facebook page.

During the event, Diana Șoșoacă gave an interview to Russia Today in which she claimed that Romanian authorities want to “lock her up in a mental institution.” She also claimed that “we live in a dictatorship of lies and manipulation,” and that “the European Union has turned into a global mafia that enforces one-way thinking, destroys faith, and censors the free press.”

She also said that “Romania and Moldova are treated like colonies,” and that Romania is governed by “Nazism reborn.”

According to SOS Romania, Șoșoacă was invited to Russia by the International Association “Friends of Russia” - Pietro Stramezzi to participate, as a keynote speaker, in an open meeting with young opinion leaders from all over the world.

During her time in Moscow, the SOS Romania MEP also boasted and recounted how she stopped Volodymyr Zelensky from giving a speech in the Romanian Parliament in 2023. “If he dares to come to my Parliament, I’ll break his legs! He must not dare to give a speech in my parliament,” she said.

The statements earned Diana Șoșoacă much attention from the Ukrainian press, which refuted the rest of her speech as false, Russian propaganda.

Earlier this month, Romania’s General Prosecutor’s Office announced that Diana Șoșoacă is under criminal investigation for 11 offenses, including illegal deprivation of liberty, promoting fascism and legionary ideology, and denying the Holocaust.

